Trident Refit Facility Bangor Conducts Change of Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. – Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) conducted a change of command at its headquarters June 23. Capt. Bob Figgs was relieved by Capt. Mike Eberlein as commanding officer of the Ohio class ballistic missile submarine repair and modernization command.



Rear Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander of Submarine Group 9 and Task Group 114.3, presided at the ceremony and praised Capt. Figgs and his team for their accomplishments over the past three years in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



You and your team here at TRF Bangor have truly embraced the “get real, get better” mindset by identifying issues, addressing them, and working together as a team to make the necessary improvements, said Gaucher. Because of this, along with your leadership and the team’s dedication, TRF Bangor has dramatically increased refit on-time completion rates.

Gaucher wasn’t the only senior leader to praise Figgs’ tenure. Vice Adm.William Galinis, the commander of Naval Sea Systems Command also pointed out Figgs’ accomplishments in the face of adversity during his tour.



“Captain Figgs worked with labor partners to establish and implement COVID-19 protection policies that resulted in case rates significantly below the national, state, and county levels while safely accomplishing the mission with all hands on deck in support,” noted Galinis upon awarding Figgs’ his third Legion of Merit decoration. “Keeping the future in mind. Captain Figgs laid the groundwork to ensure that Trident Refit Facility Bangor will be ready to maintain the COLUMBIA class SSBN when it arrives in 2032.”



Figgs is transferring to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet headquartered in his home state of Hawaii.



Eberlein assumes command of TRFB after previously serving as the Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s representative at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.



TRFB’s mission is to support the nation’s strategic deterrence mission by repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Ohio-class and the future Columbia-class until the end of service life. The TRFB team is comprised of approximately 500 military and 1,500 civilians.



For more information, visit: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/home/TRFB

