33rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander during a change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Preston, right, incoming commander, assumes command of the 33rd Maintenance Group from U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, left, commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing, during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 24, 2022. Preston assumed command of the 33rd MXG from U.S. Air Force Col. James McFarland where he will lead Airmen as they work to deliver safe, reliable and on-time aircraft to support F-35A Lightning II pilot and maintainer training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Christian Corley)

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla – The 33rd Fighter Wing’s 33rd Maintenance Group welcomed their new commander, June 24, during a change of command ceremony.



U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Preston previously served as the commander of the 49th Maintenance Group, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, and assumed command from U.S. Air Force Col. James McFarland.



“Col. Tom Preston has one of the most exemplary records that I have ever seen,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing and presiding officer for the ceremony. “Number one at every level of his career, to include [Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School] graduate and instructor, multiple distinguished graduate awards, joint and combat experience; I look forward to leading the Nomads together.”



The change of command ceremony represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one individual to another. The ceremony has been a tradition in military history dating back to the 18th century.



After receiving the 33rd MXG’s guidon from Arthaud, marking the official assumption of command, Preston addressed the audience and reflected on the 33rd FW’s history.



“The Nomads have a rich history of accomplishment,” said Preston. “The 33rd FW can trace its lineage 75 years with deployments spanning the globe, protecting our nation at home and abroad through both combat and training operations. The Nomads continue to deliver combat capability for our nation today, ensuring we are always ready for any adversary.”



Preston will lead Airmen of the 33rd MXG as they work to deliver safe, reliable and on-time aircraft to support F-35A Lightning II pilot and maintainer training.



“Fire from the clouds is our motto and I am honored to be a part of this team as we strive to achieve great things together,” said Preston. “I will see you out there.”