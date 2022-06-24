America's First Team Adds Another Battalion

FORT HOOD, TX -- Lt. Col. Sam Pearson III assumes command of the 6th Battalion, 56th Air Defense Artillery, Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division, during a ceremony which also activates the unit, March 24, 2022, at Cooper Field, on Fort Hood, TX.



“This is a huge day for the First Team,” said Col. Neil Snyder, commander of Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division. “This is a huge day for the army. This ceremony marks a step forward for the division. Today we get more modern and more lethal as Sam Pearson takes command of the Army’s newest battalion the 6-56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.”



The activation of the 6th Battalion 56th Regiment is another phase of the ongoing modernization of 1st CAV, America’s First Team, and enables the division to field the Mobile Short Range Air Defense System or M-SHORAD system



“M-SHORAD, is a new capability, which brings a new formation and a new platform,” Snyder said. “This is a totally new capability for the First Team.”



The activation ceremony sees the uncasing of the battalion colors for the first time since it was deactivated in Germany.



The arrival of this new battalion brings new capabilities, but the First Team maintains the familiar expectation of lethality and readiness which has allowed the division to dominate the battlefield.



“I may be a field artilleryman by training and profession, but I’m a believer in air defense,” said Snyder. “I believe this formation will be the most lethal formation in the division. Soon the 1st CAV will not just win with fire support and dominate on the ground, but also own the air.

