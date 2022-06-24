Entry period open for Detroit District annual photo contest

Courtesy Photo | American Integrity at the Duluth/Superior Harbor in Duluth, Minn. April 2021. Photo by...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | American Integrity at the Duluth/Superior Harbor in Duluth, Minn. April 2021. Photo by Chris Mazzella. see less | View Image Page

DETROIT- The Detroit District invites photographers to enter its 7th annual photo contest featuring U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites across the Great Lakes.



The top 12 photographs highlighting Detroit District Great Lakes projects such as the Soo Locks, Duluth Ship Canal, piers, breakwaters or federal channels and harbors will earn a spot in the 2023 downloadable calendar. The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. July 4, with winners determined by social media vote. The Soo Locks Visitors Center Association will award the top three photographers a plaque featuring their photo.



“The photo contest is an exciting way for us to connect with our community,” said District Commander Lt. Col. Scott Katalenich. “We are pleased to continue the tradition and look forward to seeing all of the great submissions.”



Officials will upload digital photo submissions to an album on the Detroit District Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict/ July 6, and tally public voting through ‘likes’ until 9:00 a.m. July 15.



By entering the contest, participants agree to abide by official contest instructions and rules, found on the district website at: https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Media/Photo-Contest/. Interactive maps of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, harbors and civil works projects are available: shorturl.at/iwyM5 and shorturl.at/hoCN4.



For more details, contact Emily Schaefer, Detroit District public affairs specialist, 313-226-4681.



-30-