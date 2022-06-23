PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland – NAS Patuxent River gate sentries have returned to handling of IDs at gates and entry control points on base as of June 20.



The move back to handling of IDs is in accordance with Commander, Navy Installations Command Instruction 5530.14A, which dictates physical and visual checks are to be performed on Common Access Cards (CACs) and IDs in addition to Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) scans as a means of further verification of credentials.



Pax River Security personnel had gone to a “no touch” system of checking IDs at gates as a Health Protection Condition (HPCON) measure in response to COVID. As the base has shifted to HPCON Alpha and COVID transmission rates continue to fall in the surrounding community, the installation has shifted back to handling of IDs at gates.



“While DBIDs scanners and visual checks of IDs are effective tools in determining who has proper access to the base, physical handling of access credentials such as CACs and DOD ID cards by trained sentry personnel is an added measure to prevent visitors or those who would do us harm from using forged, expired, or otherwise invalid credentials to enter the base,” said Lt. Charles Whittenton, NAS Patuxent River Security Officer.



Personnel and visitors are reminded to have IDs ready for inspection and scanning prior to arrival at the gate to prevent delays.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2022 Date Posted: 06.24.2022 11:36 Story ID: 423702 Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pax Security Returns to ID Handling at Gates, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.