NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Hosts Its First Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Photo By Edward Cartagena | (CHINA LAKE) – OICC China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott, Navy Munitions...... read more read more Photo By Edward Cartagena | (CHINA LAKE) – OICC China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott, Navy Munitions Command Detachment China Lake, Director David Percifield and Reyes Construction, President Ricardo Jimenez poising with members of Reyes Construction team assigned to rebuild munitions magazines and inert storage facilities aboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, as part of the $2.7B Military Construction and Restoration and Modernization Earthquake Recovery Program. see less | View Image Page

CHINA LAKE – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) China Lake hosted its first ribbon cutting ceremony on 14 June, signifying the completion of five munitions magazines, as part of the 18 military construction and four restoration and modernization projects of the $2.7 billion Earthquake Recovery Program aboard Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake.



This project begin construction in October 2020, awarded to Reyes Construction Company, Inc of Pomona, Ca, to construct a total of 25 new munition magazines and an inert storage facilities, replacing ones built in the 1940’s and severely damaged during the July 2019 earthquakes. The new facilities will restore the capabilities for the safe handling and storage of munitions designed to support the current mission of the installation. Completion for the remaining facilities is expected in early 2024.



OICC China Lake Executive Officer Cmdr. Tim Kaber, served as the master of ceremonies and provided welcoming remarks before introducing the speakers for the ceremony to include OICC China Lake’s Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott, NAWS China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Jeremy Vaughan, Navy Munitions Command Detachment China Lake Director David Percifield and Reyes Construction Inc., President Ricardo Jimenez.



“These newly constructed state-of-the-art munitions magazines are just as impressive in size and scale as was the pace in which our partner, Reyes Construction, progressed in executing both the design and construction over the last 607 days, since work began,” said Capt. Laurie Scott, Commanding Officer OICC China Lake. “While this event marks a major milestone and a reason to celebrate, there is still much more to accomplish to restore full mission capabilities across NAWS China Lake.”





“We (Navy Munitions Command) provide quality and responsive logistical, technical, and material support in the areas of retail ammunition management and ordnance system components; and provide technical support of ordnance and ordnance-related equipment and processes. We support the research, development, acquisition, testing and evaluation and the fleet,” said David Percifield, Director, Navy Munitions Command Detachment China Lake.



“Our Installation was developed with Manhattan Project money to help end WWII, these magazines supported the efforts to help end the Cold War as seen through the START I treaty process, and are the technological marvels needed to defend our Nation against all future threats. The OICC, Reyes Construction, and associated construction teams have shown the Department of Defense how to produce warfighting readiness on time and on budget.” Capt. Jeremy Vaughan, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake



“The partnering effort of this project, led by Capt. Laurie Scott, is an example of excellence in partnering and what a collaborative approach to construction can achieve,” said Ricardo Jimenez, President, Reyes Construction. “The cooperation, partnership and trust of all project team members were integral into making this project a success.”



To conclude the ceremony, participants gathered in front of an assortment of inert munitions to cut a ceremonial ribbon, officially handing over the keys to Navy Munitions Command Detachment China Lake.



OICC China Lake was established in August 2020 to provide engineering, acquisition, and execution oversight for military construction and repair projects caused by the devastating damage from the 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes that occurred on July 4 and 5, 2019.



NAWS China Lake is located in the Western Mojave Desert region of California, approximately 150 miles north of Los Angeles. China Lake’s mission is to support the Navy's RDT&E missions to provide cutting-edge weapons systems to the warfighter. The installation is the Navy's largest single landholding. In total, its two ranges and main site cover more than 1.1 million acres, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.