NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilians of the Quarter for First Quarter 2022

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 220616-N-YR423-4966 PENSACOLA, Fla. - Naval Education and Training Professional...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 220616-N-YR423-4966 PENSACOLA, Fla. - Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center Commanding Officer, Capt. Willie Brisbane, presents Michael Fisk with an award for winning junior civilian of the quarter (COQ) for first quarter, 2022. Fisk received his award for his superior performance and dedication to duty as a subject matter expert to the Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) program’s quarterly instructor salary file business process. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Jun. 8 the selection of Herm Pliego-Flores as senior civilian of the quarter (COQ) and Michael Fisk as junior COQ for the first quarter, calendar year 2022.



NETPDC Commanding Officer, Capt. Willie Brisbane made the announcement during a virtual all-hands call.



“One of the best parts of my job is when we recognize the hardworking civilians and Sailors in our command,” said Brisbane. “Today, I’m honored to announce these well-deserved awards for Mr. Pliego-Flores and Mr. Fisk. They both performed above and beyond for the command and they set an example for all to follow.”



Pliego-Flores, who has been with NETPDC for 3 years, serves as a team leader for the Navy Advancement Center (NAC) and is responsible for providing oversight and guidance for teams of senior enlisted Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs) in examination development process training, planning, and question development.



Pliego-Flores’ selection was based on his superior performance and selfless dedication to the NAC’s mission. As a key member of the NAC’s Equivalent Exam and Electronic Exam Administration team, Pliego-Flores was instrumental in the development of pilot exams for the Retail Specialist rating.



Jim Libbey, the N331 branch head and Pliego-Flores’ supervisor, believes Pliego-Flores’ excellent work ethic contributed to his success.



“Herm is a true professional who is relied upon to aggressively tackle tough assignments,” said Libbey. “More importantly, he has a contagious can-do spirit that inspires all who work with him. We are lucky to have him in our branch.”



Pliego-Flores, a prior Marine Corps staff sergeant, is honored by the selection and recognizes his fellow employees for their teamwork.



“I am grateful for the colleagues who have helped me along the way,” said Pliego-Flores. “Particularly, Stephanie Tremaine, who is my mentor and has trained me in every aspect of the job.”



Fisk, who has been with NETPDC for a year and a half and in civilian service for 17 years, serves as a financial technician for the Resources Management Department. Fisk’s duties include reviewing and accepting invoices for Tuition Assistance as well as the Seaman to Admiral program.



Fisk, a retired chief petty officer for the Navy, received his award for his superior performance and dedication to duty as a subject matter expert to the Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) program’s quarterly instructor salary file business process.



Angie Stallworth, the tuition assistance invoices branch head and Fisk’s supervisor, is glad to have Fisk as a part of the team.



“I’m extremely excited and proud of Mr. Fisk for being chosen as Junior Civilian of the Quarter,” said Stallworth. “It’s certainly well-deserved. He’s a great guy and always eager to assist.”



Fisk is thankful for the selection and appreciates the command’s recognition of his work.



“I’m truly honored and surprised to receive this award,” said Fisk. ”I’d like to thank Tim Driggers and Angie Stallworth for letting me assist NSTC (Naval Service Training Command).”



Both selectees had a vast impact on NETPDC’s continuing mission of serving and advancing Sailors through personal and professional development.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the NAC, and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.