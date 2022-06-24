2022 PCS season: Maneuvering your move

The transition to a new duty station can be an exciting yet stressful experience for service members and their families. As we enter into peak permanent change of station season, the Defense Personal Property Program has officially rolled out updated improvements for the 2022 season.



DPS is a one-stop source for managing personal property moves for armed forces members, Department of Defense civilian employees and their families. This system provides the convenient 24/7 access to personal property shipment information and is a direct channel between DoD customers and transportation service providers throughout the entire moving process.



The peak moving season starts May 15 and continues to Sept. 30 each year. Airmen may experience unexpected delays in scheduling their household goods moves due to labor shortages, port congestion, and supply chain disruptions.



Understanding the resources available and remaining proactive is key to helping for a smooth transition. Here are some tips to help you maneuver your move:

1. Make an appointment

Make an appointment with the Household Goods/Transportation Office at (202) 284-3060 to go over any questions you may have regarding your move. After receiving orders, register for a DPS account on www.move.mil. You can use DPS for self-counseling and to create and submit your shipment application.

2. Prepare your home and belongings

Go through your personal belongings and take inventory and pictures/videos of your residency and everything you own to document condition. Get appraisals for high value items you make have and store hand carry items like clothing, medicines, and laptops in a place where the movers won’t pack them.

3. Verify your inventory form

Confirm all items are accounted for during both pick-up and delivery and ensure the inventory form shows the true condition of your goods and note inaccuracies before signing the form. Always keep a copy of your form for delivery day and claims filing.

4. Check for damaged or missing items

In the event that your goods are damaged in the move, you now have 180 days to notify your moving company about your lost or damaged items. Visit DPS to submit your itemized claim for reimbursement.

5. Know your resources

You are not alone in this process. For more detailed information and access to customer service assistance visit: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/moving-personal-property/.

