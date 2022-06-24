Sustainment Center of Excellence welcomes new Quartermaster General

Photo By Chad Menegay | Col. Michael B. Siegl, right, accepts the Quartermaster Corps colors from Maj. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Col. Michael B. Siegl, right, accepts the Quartermaster Corps colors from Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee commanding general, during a change-of-command ceremony June 22 at Fort Lee, Virginia. “[Siegl] has vast experience in every echelon within the sustainment enterprise,” Simerly acknowledged during event remarks. “He will be a critical asset to the Quartermaster Corps as we build the Army of tomorrow.” (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Col. Michael B. Siegl took command of the Army Quartermaster Corps and its affiliated Quartermaster School during a change-of-command ceremony here June 22 at the post theater.



Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee, hosted the formalities that included the traditional passing of organization colors from outgoing Brig. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue to the new commander.



“[Siegl] joins us as a combat veteran, a proven leader and a published author,” Simerly pointed out in his ensuing remarks. “He has gained a well-earned reputation as a quiet professional over the course of his career. He will be a critical asset to the Quartermaster Corps as we build the Army of tomorrow.”



Prior to becoming the 57th Quartermaster General, Siegl served as the deputy director for Readiness, Strategy and Operations in the Department of the Army G4 Logistics division.



His military decorations include the Legion of Merit (six awards), the Bronze Star Medal (two awards), and the Meritorious Service Medal (six awards). He is airborne and parachute rigger (aerial delivery) qualified.



Siegl has written many published military articles, including: Realigning the Army's Ethical Compass (Military Review); Military Culture and Transformation (Joint Forces Quarterly); Clarity and Culture in Stability Operations (Military Review); Sustaining a BCT in Southern Iraq (Army Sustainment); and Understanding the Supply Chain Operations Reference Model (Army Logistician).



“I'm inspired by the tremendous responsibility of leading the Soldiers and civilians of the Quartermaster School,” Siegl said in his remarks. “[They] are driven by one of the most pure and most genuine of human desires – to serve our nation. Together, we will strive to uphold the standard of excellence and the legacy of distinction and quality.”



Siegl also thanked Donahue for her friendship and dedication to the QM Corps.



Donahue, after two years as Quartermaster General and more than 26 years of service, will move on to a position as Deputy Director of Readiness, Strategy, and Operations, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, United States Army.



She thanked the QM Corps and said, “I can reassure everyone that the character and commitment of our leaders as well as the trust I have in the entire Quartermaster team has enhanced the quality of training and development [of] Quartermaster Soldiers from advanced individual training through all levels of professional military education. [It] has, without question, driven change across the DOTMLPF (Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel and Facilities) spectrum for the benefit of the sustainment formations across the total force.”