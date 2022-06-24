702 MUNSS commander receives German cross of honor

On June 8, Lt. Col. Jeremy McCraney, commander of the 702 Munitions Maintenance Squadron at Buechel Air Base, Germany, was awarded the German Cross of Honor (Ehrenkreuz) in silver.



The Ehrenkreuz is awarded to military personnel for faithful performance of duty and extraordinary achievement to the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces).



McCraney traveled to Spangdahlem Air Base for what he was told was a Commander's exit interview with Colonel Hauck, since he is PCS-ing to Air War College at Maxwell AFB this June.



“This was a complete surprise,” said McCraney. “When I showed up, Colonel Hauck was present, along with Colonel Schneider, several Officers from the German Air Force at Buechel, my Director of Operations, and my wife, Stacy to surprise me with the medal.”



This is the first time this award or any medal [from the Bundeswehr] has been given to a commander at Buechel.



“Once the shock of the surprise passed, I was overcome with pride and humility to receive such a prestigious award,” said McCraney. “Working with the German Air Force day-in and day-out over the past two years, I am aware of how high an honor it is to receive this medal and it's now among, if not the greatest, achievement and memories I've had over my 18-year career.”



McCraney credits receiving the award to his team of Airmen at Buechel, and the tireless effort they put into the mission.



“We've had an unprecedented run of success over the past two years at Buechel Air Base as a joint team,” said McCraney. “Every bit of credit goes to the Airmen I have had the privilege to lead and serve of the 702 MUNSS, and our German Air Force partners. The teamwork, the cohesion, and the professionalism is dynamic and there's an infectious sense of pride in our mission.”



The 702 MUNSS works hand-in-hand on a daily basis with their German Air Force Hosts, further strengthening their motto: “Partners in Peace.”



“Beyond that motto we jointly say we're brothers and sisters in arms,” said McCraney. “This bond has created and instilled a greater sense of pride in our mission and joint team and we've excelled tremendously as a result.”



Overall, McCraney says the experience has been unlike any other.



“This unity and team accomplishment has made my experience working alongside my German counterparts incredible and forever memorable,” said McCraney. “I will forever be grateful to have commanded the 702 MUNSS, the bonds we've formed as a joint team, and successes we've had during my time there. I am honored to wear the Ehrenkreuz der Bundeswehr in Silber.”

