YAMBOL, Bulgaria – A reflection of history and an opportunity for partnership culminated in a museum visit here June 18 by U.S. service members and the leader of the nearby U.S. Army garrison site.



Taking a tour of the Museum of Military Glory, James Adamski, deputy garrison manager for Novo Selo Training Area, met with the Deputy Mayor of Yambol Encho Kiryazov and the director of the museum Georgi Vardarov.



“I think it is very beautiful!” Adamski said. “It shows the history of World War I and World War II, and you can see upfront what you can’t normally see. I am very fortunate I can be here today to see this museum because you can learn a lot about the history of Bulgaria – who and what was here and how it’s moving forward.”



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz operates the garrison at Novo Selo Training Area, part of Army Support Activity-Black Sea. Novo Selo is one of 32 sites in the garrison portfolio, a part of Installation Management Command-Europe.



The museum director talked about the specifics of the Soviet howitzer M30, which the Red Army used in victory over Hitler’s forces, and the BTR-40, used in the Soviet war with Afghanistan. Kiryazov and the garrison’s representatives got into the U.S. Army’s favorite truck from WWII, a General Motors CCKW, also known as a “Jimmy” or “Deuce and a Half,” – and went for a ride.



The museum sits on an old Army base called Pionerski Kazarmi. Exhibits include preserved military equipment and aircraft used during the last century, including tanks, a MiG fighter plane, a field kitchen and more.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2022 Date Posted: 06.24.2022 04:01 Story ID: 423667 Location: YAMBOL, BG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison, service members visit Bulgarian museum for reflection, partnership, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.