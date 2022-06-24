Parking, new construction lead discussion at quarterly Army housing town hall

BAUMHOLDER, Germany -- Continued improvement to residential parking and an update on upcoming housing projects led the discussion during the Housing Town Hall conducted by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz June 22.



Led by Deputy Garrison Manager Jae Kim, the Baumholder Housing Community town hall is a quarterly event done at the Wagon Wheel Theater on Smith Barracks and broadcast live on Facebook.



Kim – along with the BMC housing office staff and Command Sgt. Major Stephen LaRocque, the garrison’s senior enlisted person – made remarks and answered questions throughout the 35-minute event.



“Baumholder is a great place to work and live and that’s thanks, in part, to a top-notch housing office team as well as a team of support professionals who keep the housing for the 700 families in our community in top shape. Town halls like these are a way to spotlight that, but also bring to light any issues or residents are seeing and we will continue this quarterly as a way to talk to our residents,” Kim said.



Fifty-two new town houses on Wetzel Kaserne and a 12-unit apartment building are scheduled to be built in Fiscal Year 2023. The same FY will also include demolition of five buildings on Wetzel. Meanwhile, the garrison will ‘right-size’ five buildings on Smith Barracks.



Parking improvements continue, Kim said, as the garrison continues to issue parking permits for Smith Barracks residents. Also, the parking areas are getting new painted lines.



The deputy garrison manager also made reference to the Army Maintenance Application, accessible through the Web and the Digital Garrison app. ARMA also has its own mobile app. Leaders emphasized the need to include an email address with every work order and said residents could also include images to better visual the problem for the repair teams.



Finally, leaders discussed the current permanent-change-of-station season and how the “Plane to Pillow” program is landing in the Baumholder Military Community. Kim said Baumholder is requesting and accepting advance applications for housing. He added that PCSers should provide needed paperwork as soon as possible, but no later than 60 before arrival.



A link to the complete housing town hall video is at https://www.facebook.com/USAGRheinlandPfalzBaumholder/videos/558562215823027

