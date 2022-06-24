USS Blue Ridge Changes Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan - Capt. Dale Gregory Jr. relieved Capt. Timothy Waits as commanding officer of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a change of command ceremony held onboard Blue Ridge June 24, 2022.



During his time aboard Blue Ridge, Waits led the ship through its 2021 spring patrol in which it steamed more than 5,500 nautical miles. Additionally, he oversaw the completion of two Navy Sea Systems Command major fire drill assessments and led the ship in becoming the first in U.S. Seventh Fleet to achieve the Navy’s Damage Control-Industrial certification. Under his leadership Blue Ridge received the 2021 Battle “E” award.



During the change of command ceremony, Capt. Michael B. O’Driscoll, deputy commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, recognized Waits’ efforts as CO and welcomed Gregory.



“It was an honor to be here to see Capt. Waits after a successful tour at-sea and witness what he’s done to bring this ship through this maintenance period and get ready to go back on deployment,” he said. “I look forward to greatness from Capt. Gregory, in finishing this major step and leading the ship in its critical role in our AOR.”



During his final address to the crew, Waits expressed his gratitude for their efforts throughout his time aboard Blue Ridge.



“I appreciate every single one of you,” said Waits. “You surely answered what the mission asked of you. I’m honored to be part of this amazing team of Sailors. Being sent out here in this AOR says something about you and your capabilities. Thank you for all your hard work and I’m very proud of what we have accomplished” he added.



Waits’ next assignment is in Washington, D.C. as the aircraft carrier requirements officer for operations, plans and strategy, N6, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. He is leaving a crew in whom he has high confidence under new leadership.



“You are very fortunate to have Capt. Gregory as your next commanding officer. He is a superb and very talented leader,” said Waits. “I’m confident that he will do a great job in leading this forward-deployed team.”



Capt. Dale Gregory, Jr, a Boca Raton, Florida native, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1997 and earned his naval aviation wings in May 1999. His previous assignment was as the executive officer of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in San Diego, Calif.



He assumes command of Blue Ridge as the 33rd commanding officer of the 52-year-old warship. Gregory previously served as commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211.



Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy, and as 7th Fleet command ship, is responsible for patrolling and fostering relationships within the Indo-Asia Pacific Region.



As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from USS Blue Ridge, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/lcc19/.

