Director of Exercises in Coalition Affairs at the United States Southern Command, Retired Lt. Col Mr. Kevin Bostick gives a speech at the closing ceremony of the Fuerzas Comando 2022 competition in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on June 23, 2022. Honduras hosted the competition with over 110 security forces personnel from 17 countries promoting military-to-military relationships, increasing training knowledge, and improving regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Sanchez)

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras – Fuerzas Comando 2022 closing ceremony was held at the Honduran military parade field in Campo Marte, June 24, 2022. Honduran President Xiomara Castro was the ceremony's principal speaker, with U.S. Southern Command International Affairs and Exercise Director Kevin Bostick as the honorary guest speaker. Colombia won the multinational Special Operations Competition Fuerzas Comando 2022 after ten days of grueling events and earned Fuerzas Comando 2022 Champions.



"Fuerzas Comando is now a tradition to compete for us with our allies since 2004. It is an honor to be part of the closing ceremony where 17 special forces teams represented their country in this prestigious event," said President Castro. "We face common threats like terrorism, narco-trafficking, and organized crime. We also can't ignore neighboring foreign forces massing near borders such as in Ukraine."



The exercise is part of the ongoing effort to mutually protect the region against destabilizing actions and demonstrate America's dedication and commitment to enduring peace and stability of our shared neighborhood.



Competitors, please share everything you have learned here at Fuerzas Comando with your teammates in your home nation, said Bostick. "What we have done here in the past two weeks strengthens partnerships, builds teams, and counter threats. Nobody can do it alone. We are stronger together than we are apart."



This year marked the 16th iteration of the competition since its inception in 2004. However, the competition did not occur in 2020-21 due to the coronavirus-19. The following countries competed this year: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haití, Honduras, Jamaica, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Trinidad and Tobago, and the U.S.



"The message we send here at the end of the competition is that only together can we face threats successfully. We are proud of our partnership, and may the best team win," said Fortin." We have all won due to this exercise. All participating Latin American nations come out stronger from this event."



The President of Honduras, senior Honduran military leadership, and the U.S. delegation from Southern Command recognized Seventeen judges and 119 competitors for their professionalism and the representation of their nation.



For more information, photos, and videos visit our feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/FC22.