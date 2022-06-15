The A Co 98th Signal Battalion trains at Fort Hunter Liggett

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Signal Soldiers, Pvt. Dylan Badolato, Spc. Jesse Simpson, Staff Sgt. Clark Simpson,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Signal Soldiers, Pvt. Dylan Badolato, Spc. Jesse Simpson, Staff Sgt. Clark Simpson, and Pfc. Brandon Ingram, A Company 98th Signal Battalion Soldiers traveled to Fort Hunter Liggett, Ca. to support Grecian Firebolt, throughout the Combat Support Training Exercise 91-22-01, during the month of June 2022. Fort Hunter Liggett is a fort that is primarily used as a training facility, and hosts exercises like CSTX, where thousands of Soldiers throughout the U.S. come to perform their two-week obligated service. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Ca. – Lead by Capt. Elias Sanchez, A Company 98th Signal Battalion commander, Fryer Army Reserve Center, Denver, Colorado, Signal Soldiers traveled to Fort Hunter Liggett, Ca. to support Grecian Firebolt, throughout the Combat Support Training Exercise 91-22-01, during the month of June 2022. The 98th Signal Bn is a command within the 505th Signal Brigade footprint.



Fort Hunter Liggett is a United States Army fort in Jolon, Ca. in southern Monterey County. The fort is primarily used as a training facility, where activities such as field maneuvers and live fire exercises are performed and hosts exercises like CSTX, where thousands of Soldiers throughout the U.S. come to perform their two-week obligated service.



Grecian Firebolt 2022, for the 98th Signal Battalion, is an overall exercise support of CSTX 91-22-01, a validation exercise conducted for Internet of Things support for real world deployments and training readiness for Active Army, Army National Guard, Army Reserve and Signal units.



Internet of Things connected sensors and radars collect and transmit data on the position and movements of U.S. troops and adversaries, supplies, and inadequately secured networks and can provide the leadership with quickly correlated and evaluated information, creating value from data, which is key to have an edge on the battlefield. The 98th Signal Bn was tasked to provide a tactical network.



“I think coming to Fort Hunter Liggett is very important because it puts our Soldiers in a real-world environment, where they get real-world hands-on training,” said Capt. Sanchez. “When we see the exercise on paper, it looks completely different and then when we get out here, we can see all of the situations that we have to encounter.”



The A Co. 98th Signal Bn was sent to FHL to setup communication hubs to support many units that were spread out throughout one of the largest training venues in the U.S. Army Reserve training area of operations. They were responsible for setting up antennas for the 2nd Medical Battalion, 653rd Regional Support Group, 109th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, and the 261st Theater Tactical Signal Brigade.



Trained Signal Solders are called Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator Maintainers, who install, repair, and maintain radio and satellite devices. Pvt. Dylan Badolato is a recent graduate of the Advanced Individual Training course, and this was his first Annual Training experience.



“This is my first exercise since I graduated from my AIT and it has been a great experience for me,” said Pvt. Badolato. “I’m just trying to learn how the real Army works in a real world setting and I’m trying to learn as much as possible.”



The 98th Signal Battalion’s mission is to provide network planning and engineering support for assigned units to install, operate, maintain, secure, and defend the Department of Defense Information Network, which are communications in support of the Theater Army and United Land Operations.



The 505th Signal Brigade conducts Joint Network Control Center operations, and the integration, operation, maintaining, and defending of a War Fighter Information Network Tactical communications network for CSTX 91-22-01 and performs unit and individual training, during the month of June.