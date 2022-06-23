Outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Sheryl I. Klinkel, handed off the guidon before heading to U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Ceremony was officiated by Spc4 Jacob Magtoto, 2D AVS cyber network operations technician.

“Today is a very bittersweet day for me as I finish command.” said Klinkel. “A friend described it as a race and every commander is in it for a sprint and he was absolutely right. The last years have just sped by, and it’s been filled with a lot of huge wins for this unit.”

Klinkel then reflected on her time at the 2d AVS; the challenges, successes and dedication the team possesses.

“Now it’s time to pass the baton to Graff,” said Klinkel. “Mark; best of luck to you. I look forward to where you take the team next. Take care of them and cherish every moment that you have, because your sprint is going to go by as well.”

Graff thanked his predecessor, family and friends for setting him up for success and voiced his excitement and enthusiasm at joining his new team. Graff is coming to the 2d AVS from Maxwell air force base, Alabama, where he was a student at Air Command and Staff College.

He is focused on continuing the existing priorities supporting the AFPAA mission and setting an environment and culture for all uniformed and civilian members to succeed and reach new heights.

“To the Airmen and guardians in the 2d AVS, uniform and civilian alike, today I’m honored and humbled to join your team,” said Graff. “I’m the newest member and I’m proud to serve in a squadron which is the beating heart of the Air Force where the mission gets done is a privilege and opportunity unlike anything I’ve ever experienced and we’re going to do it together.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2022 Date Posted: 06.23.2022 18:51 Story ID: 423653 Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d Audiovisual Squadron welcomes new commander, by Amn Tia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.