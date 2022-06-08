Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Cafe Corner opens at Fort McCoy Exchange

    Cafe Corner opens at Fort McCoy Exchange

    Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Employees with the Fort McCoy Exchange’s Cafe Corner stop for a photo June 8, 2022,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Story by Kaleen Holliday 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Employees and more with the Fort McCoy Exchange’s Cafe Corner are shown June 8, 2022, during the grand opening of the cafe at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Cafe Corner is the newest service available at the Exchange that provides coffee and more.

    As economic conditions fluctuate, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping service members and their families save at a time when it matters most.

    Whether shopping at a PX, a BX, or ShopMyExchange.com, authorized military shoppers — including retirees, disabled veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians — enjoy everyday tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

