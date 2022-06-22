Carteret County Honors Cpl. Travis Oesterreich as the Service Person of the Quarter

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Travis Oesterreich, an aviation supply specialist assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Travis Oesterreich, an aviation supply specialist assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Cherry Point, stands alongside senior installation leadership and fellow Marines during a Service Person of the Quarter event at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 22, 2022. Oesterreich was recognized and selected by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee for his impact on the local community. Service Person of the Quarter celebrates Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and local community with their time and talent. (Photo courtesy of Cindy Davidson) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Travis Oesterreich, an aviation supply specialist assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Cherry Point, was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 22, 2022.



Oesterreich, a Chicago native, was nominated by his leadership for his dedication to giving back to the local community. Oesterreich has volunteered more than 90 hours of his free time coaching youth sport groups, and volunteering at a senior citizen home, the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars and assisting with organizing Single Marine Program events for CNATTU.



The Carteret County MAC encourages and supports strong relationships between local businesses and the military installations in the region.



“Oesterreich has continuously demonstrated that he upholds our core values of honor, courage, and commitment,” said Staff Sgt. Jeanette Acevedo, Oesterreich’s staff non commissioned officer. “He continues to put service before self and constantly sets the example for others to emulate, both on and off duty.”