    Carteret County Honors Cpl. Travis Oesterreich as the Service Person of the Quarter

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Travis Oesterreich, an aviation supply specialist assigned to the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Cherry Point, was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 22, 2022.

    Oesterreich, a Chicago native, was nominated by his leadership for his dedication to giving back to the local community. Oesterreich has volunteered more than 90 hours of his free time coaching youth sport groups, and volunteering at a senior citizen home, the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars and assisting with organizing Single Marine Program events for CNATTU.

    The Carteret County MAC encourages and supports strong relationships between local businesses and the military installations in the region.

    “Oesterreich has continuously demonstrated that he upholds our core values of honor, courage, and commitment,” said Staff Sgt. Jeanette Acevedo, Oesterreich’s staff non commissioned officer. “He continues to put service before self and constantly sets the example for others to emulate, both on and off duty.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 16:32
    Story ID: 423641
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
