Photo Essay: Hundreds celebrate Army’s 247th birthday at Fort McCoy, Part IV

Soldiers cut a cake June 14, 2022, at McCoy’s Community Center as part of the Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The cake cutting was part of many events coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to commemorate the 247th birthday of the U.S. Army at Fort McCoy.



The day also included a birthday breakfast, free car washes, and more.



History shows the U.S. Army was founded on June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized enlistment of riflemen to serve the colonies for one year. The June 14 date is when Congress adopted “the American Continental Army” after reaching a consensus position in The Committee of the Whole. The record, according to Army history, indicates only that Congress undertook to raise 10 companies of riflemen, approved an enlistment form for them, and appointed a committee to draft rules and regulations for the government of the Army.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



