Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd FW holds 26th annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony

    33rd FW holds 26th Annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony

    Photo By Airman Christian Corley | U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing, addresses the...... read more read more

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Story by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Members of the 33rd Fighter Wing held the 26th annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony, June 23, to honor 12 Nomads and seven Airmen who lost their lives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

    On June 25, 1996, a sewage truck was used as a bomb and detonated near the housing complex where military, coalition partners and civilians lived.

    “We are gathered here today, just as we have for the last 26 years, as Nomads past and present and as survivors and family members, to pay our respects, to honor the sacrifice, to thank God for the survivors, and to remember our 12 Nomads who gave their lives that day in service of a grateful nation,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, commander of the 33rd Fighter Wing. “It is a privilege to be here with you today.”

    Khobar Towers housed approximately 3,000 Air Force personnel and several hundred U.S. Army troops. The attack left 498 U.S. and international military members and civilians injured.

    “This was the bloodiest attack on America, between the Beirut Marine barracks bombing in 1983, and September 11, 2001,” said Arthaud. “The immediate heroism and steadfast response of our Airmen and coalition partners following the Khobar Towers attack demonstrated the virtuous character of our Nomads and the justice of our purpose.”

    A monument of the 33rd FW’s flaming sword emblem was built to commemorate the Airmen lost that day. Every year, a ceremony is held to reflect on the event and to honor those who died.
    “We must never forget,” said Arthaud. “Part of our responsibility is to share the story and the background of this heinous terrorist attack and our Airmen’s heroic response.”

    The names of the fallen are below:
    58th Fighter Squadron:
    Master Sgt. Kendall K. Kitson, Jr. - Yukon, Oklahoma
    Tech. Sgt. Daniel B. Cafourek - Watertown, South Dakota
    Staff Sgt. Millard D. Campbell - Angelton, Texas
    Senior Airman Earl F. Cartrette, Jr. - Sellersbug, Indiana
    Airman 1st Class Brent E. Mathaler - Cambridge, Minnesota
    Airman 1st Class Brian W. McVeigh - Debary, Florida
    Airman 1st Class Joseph E. Rimkus - Madison, Illinois
    Airman 1st Class Joshua E. Woody - Corning, California

    60th Fighter Squadron:
    Tech. Sgt. Patrick P. Fennig - Greendale, Wisconsin

    33rd Logistics Group:
    Tech. Sgt. Thanh V. (Gus) Nguyen - Panama City, Florida

    33rd Operations Support Squadron:
    Airman 1st Class Peter J. Morgera - Stratham, New Hampshire

    33rd Maintenance Squadron:
    Senior Airman Jeremy A. Taylor - Rosehill, Kansas

    Patrick Air Force Base:
    Capt. Christopher Adams - Massapaque Park, New York
    Capt. Leland Timothy Haun - Fresno County, California
    Master Sgt. Michael Heiser - Palm Coast, Florida
    Staff Sgt. Kevin Johnson - Shreveport, Louisiana
    Airman 1st Class Justin Wood - Modesto, California

    Offutt Air Force Base:
    Staff Sgt. Ronald King - Battle Creek, Michigan

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base:
    Airman 1st Class Christopher Lester - Wyoming County, West Virginia

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 15:59
    Story ID: 423635
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd FW holds 26th annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony, by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    33rd FW holds 26th Annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony
    33rd FW holds 26th Annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony
    33rd FW holds 26th Annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony
    33rd FW holds 26th Annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony
    33rd FW holds 26th Annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony
    33rd FW holds 26th Annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony
    33rd FW holds 26th Annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony
    33rd FW holds 26th Annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony
    33rd FW holds 26th Annual Khobar Towers Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nomads
    Khobar Towers
    33rd Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT