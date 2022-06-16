“Regulators” execute medical evacuation training

Soldiers from 510th Human Resource Company "Regulators," 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, partnered with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade to conduct medical evacuation training on June 15, here.



During the training, Regulator Soldiers refreshed their skills on how to treat a casualty on-site, provide care under fire, call a nine-line medical evacuation request, and properly evacuate a casualty on an aircraft.



"My Soldiers did very well during the training, especially for being in an [military occupation specialty] that doesn't deal with this type of work on a routine basis," said Capt. Kyle J. Gaskill, commander of 510th HR. "To me, it's important that they make mistakes now, in a training environment, so that when it matters, those mistakes are not being made."



For Gaskill, it was essential to partner with the 10th CAB.



"My philosophy is that all training, regardless of how big or small, should be as realistic as possible," explained Gaskill. "Having the CAB out here helped bring that realistic element, and we were also able to help them out with training they needed."



That realistic element helped Soldiers like Pfc. Kasandra Copeland feel more confident in her skills.



"After doing this training, I feel more confident and comfortable in case I ever get into a situation where I have to save a battle buddy's life," said Copeland, a human resource specialist assigned to 510th HR. "Seeing an actual aircraft was a cool experience and was also a reminder of how stressful things get in a real-life situation."



Copeland added that she enjoyed the hands-on experience.



"It was lots of fun and a nice refresher from what I learned in [Advanced Individual Training]," she added. "I hope all other MOSs get the chance to this type of training because regardless of whether you are combat arms or not, it's important to know how to save a life."

