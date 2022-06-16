Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Regulators” execute medical evacuation training

    “Regulators” execute medical evacuation training

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield | Soldiers assigned to 510th Human Resource Company, 10th Division Sustainment Troops...... read more read more

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from 510th Human Resource Company "Regulators," 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, partnered with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade to conduct medical evacuation training on June 15, here.

    During the training, Regulator Soldiers refreshed their skills on how to treat a casualty on-site, provide care under fire, call a nine-line medical evacuation request, and properly evacuate a casualty on an aircraft.

    "My Soldiers did very well during the training, especially for being in an [military occupation specialty] that doesn't deal with this type of work on a routine basis," said Capt. Kyle J. Gaskill, commander of 510th HR. "To me, it's important that they make mistakes now, in a training environment, so that when it matters, those mistakes are not being made."

    For Gaskill, it was essential to partner with the 10th CAB.

    "My philosophy is that all training, regardless of how big or small, should be as realistic as possible," explained Gaskill. "Having the CAB out here helped bring that realistic element, and we were also able to help them out with training they needed."

    That realistic element helped Soldiers like Pfc. Kasandra Copeland feel more confident in her skills.

    "After doing this training, I feel more confident and comfortable in case I ever get into a situation where I have to save a battle buddy's life," said Copeland, a human resource specialist assigned to 510th HR. "Seeing an actual aircraft was a cool experience and was also a reminder of how stressful things get in a real-life situation."

    Copeland added that she enjoyed the hands-on experience.

    "It was lots of fun and a nice refresher from what I learned in [Advanced Individual Training]," she added. "I hope all other MOSs get the chance to this type of training because regardless of whether you are combat arms or not, it's important to know how to save a life."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 15:18
    Story ID: 423632
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: WATERTOWN, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Regulators” execute medical evacuation training, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    “Regulators” execute medical evacuation training
    “Regulators” execute medical evacuation training
    “Regulators” execute medical evacuation training
    “Regulators” execute medical evacuation training
    “Regulators” execute medical evacuation training
    “Regulators” execute medical evacuation training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    New York
    Combat Aviation Brigade
    Fort Drum
    Readiness
    Medical Evacuation Training
    Human Resource Company
    Army Sustainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT