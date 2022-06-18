Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy

    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy

    Courtesy Photo | Wares from local vendors lay on a mat during a local artisan bazaar at Air Base 201,...... read more read more

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    06.18.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Agadez — The 409th Air Expeditionary Group hosted a local artisan bazaar on June 18, generating more than $18,000, or 11.6 million Central African francs, to boost the local economy.

    With support from the Nigerien Armed Forces (FAN), the event, coordinated by Airmen and Soldiers from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group, allowed 69 vendors from different groups in the local area to sell their products.

    “I’m especially grateful to our FAN partners for their assistance with installation security during this event,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Jacobson, commander of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron. “Working, training, and partnering together allows both the FAN and U.S. forces to build the operational confidence required to cohesively join forces anytime, anywhere in the Sahel region.”

    The bazaar had a wide range of items available for purchase, including traditional Nigerien attire and products made by local craftsmen. Jewelry, figurines, clothing, and camel rides were among the most popular options offered.

    “This bazaar was a great opportunity for our service members to interact with the surrounding community and help boost the local economy,” said Jacobson. “These bazaars are one of the many ways we work to develop the economy of our African partners, providing a crucial step in building self-reliance, stability, and prosperity in Niger.”

    As an invited guest of the government of Niger, U.S. forces in conjunction with the Nigerien Armed Forces, operate in and around the city of Agadez, resulting in a continuous contribution to the region’s economy through community engagement and by hosting events and activities such as this.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 14:44
    Story ID: 423626
    Location: NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy
    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy
    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy
    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy
    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy
    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy
    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy
    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy
    Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allies
    Partners
    Niger
    Agadez
    StrongerTogether
    409AEG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT