Nigerien Air Base 201 bazaar strengthens partnerships and boosts Agadez economy

Courtesy Photo | Wares from local vendors lay on a mat during a local artisan bazaar at Air Base 201, Niger, June 18, 2022. The bazaar allowed U.S. service members to interact with the surrounding community and produced over $18,000 dollars to be invested back into the local economy. This event is part of U.S. efforts to work with African partners to build upon self-reliance, stability, and prosperity in Niger. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Joaquin Gonzalez)

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Agadez — The 409th Air Expeditionary Group hosted a local artisan bazaar on June 18, generating more than $18,000, or 11.6 million Central African francs, to boost the local economy.



With support from the Nigerien Armed Forces (FAN), the event, coordinated by Airmen and Soldiers from the 409th Air Expeditionary Group, allowed 69 vendors from different groups in the local area to sell their products.



“I’m especially grateful to our FAN partners for their assistance with installation security during this event,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Jacobson, commander of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron. “Working, training, and partnering together allows both the FAN and U.S. forces to build the operational confidence required to cohesively join forces anytime, anywhere in the Sahel region.”



The bazaar had a wide range of items available for purchase, including traditional Nigerien attire and products made by local craftsmen. Jewelry, figurines, clothing, and camel rides were among the most popular options offered.



“This bazaar was a great opportunity for our service members to interact with the surrounding community and help boost the local economy,” said Jacobson. “These bazaars are one of the many ways we work to develop the economy of our African partners, providing a crucial step in building self-reliance, stability, and prosperity in Niger.”



As an invited guest of the government of Niger, U.S. forces in conjunction with the Nigerien Armed Forces, operate in and around the city of Agadez, resulting in a continuous contribution to the region’s economy through community engagement and by hosting events and activities such as this.