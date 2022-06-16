Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOCRON 10 holds change of command

    Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Karl N. Murray, right, relieves Cmdr. Eliot A. Weston as commanding officer,...... read more read more

    NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    Cmdr. Karl N. Murray relieved Cmdr. Eliot A. Weston as commanding officer, Tactical Operations Control Squadron (TOCRON) 10, at a change of command ceremony on board Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, June 16.

    This marks the first change of command since the establishment of TOCRON 10 on June 26, 2020.

    Cmdr. Grant H. Regelin relieved Murray as executive officer, and Capt. Price J. Lockard, commanding officer, University of Idaho Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps, was the guest speaker for the event.

    Weston will report to the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, to serve as ship’s navigator.

    The “Kraken” of TOCRON-10 is comprised of sea and shore duty Sailors, operating on a detachment (DET) concept in support of forward-deployed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon squadrons including six expeditionary Mobile Tactical Operations Center (MTOC) DETs, two shore-based Tactical Operation Centers, and one aircraft carrier (CVN) Tactical Support Center.

