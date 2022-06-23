10 AF commander visits future 5th generation fighter wing

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas — Maj. Gen. Bryan R. Radliff, Tenth Air Force commander, toured the 301st Fighter Wing at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, June 3-5.



As the Tenth Air Force commander, Radliff commands 17 units, ensuring each maintains the highest combat capability to augment active duty forces in support of national objectives. Receiving a first-hand look at the wing allowed Radliff to provide insight to Airmen about the future of the Air Force Reserve and leadership’s priorities.



The 301st Fighter Wing was selected to become Air Force Reserve Command’s first ever owned and operated, 5th generation fighter unit on January 5, 2021 through a Record of Decision issued by the Secretary of the Air Force. The wing is expected to receive its first F-35A Lightning II aircraft in 2024.



"Getting out to the units lets me hear from our Airmen at the boots on the ground level," said Radliff. "The 301st is extremely busy maintaining readiness, increasing resilience and reforming the organization as they prepare to beddown the F-35."



The tour centered on an in-depth immersion to understand the future capabilities of the 301 FW through the F-35 beddown process. Radliff’s tour included visits to the 457th Fighter Squadron, the 301st Maintenance Group, the 301st Logistics Readiness Squadron, and the F-35 Program Integration Office.



Radliff sought to learn about airmen across the wing, received feedback, and provided a forum for members to ask questions. Radliff attended two luncheons with airmen and leadership to address the challenges they are facing, along with a way forward.



“I want to hear some of the concerns that you have,” said Radliff. “I want to hear the things that are bothering you, the things that keep you from doing your job, the things that inhibit you from being successful, and what opportunities are out there. No questions are off the table.”



Airmen across the wing were nominated and selected by senior leadership as superior performers to be recognized during Radliff’s tour. The superior performers, recognized for exceptional service within their workplace, were:



Senior Airman Praveen Ramanathan, 301st Fighter Wing Financial Management Office

Capt. Erick Jenkins, 301st Medical Squadron

2nd Lt. Casey Pearson, 301st Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Theophile Hakizimana, 301st Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Hannah Hudson, 301st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



“My favorite part of this tour was being present with the airmen and being able to recognize our outstanding, resilient warriors,” said Radliff. “I look forward to seeing the mission of the 301 FW evolve over the coming years as they transition to the F-35.”



The 301 FW mission is to train and deploy combat-ready Airmen.





To read the record of decision, use the following link: https://www.301fw.afrc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2466375/301-fw-selected-to-receive-f-35a/

