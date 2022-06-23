NAVSUP Travel Card Program hosts Training Summit

Courtesy Photo | DON CCPMD located within the NAVSUP Corporate Operations directorate hosts the 2022...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DON CCPMD located within the NAVSUP Corporate Operations directorate hosts the 2022 HL3 APC Summit. see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Navy (DON) Consolidated Card Program Management Division (CCPMD) located within the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Corporate Operations directorate hosted the 2022 Hierarchy Level 3 Agency Program Coordinator (HL3) (APC) Summit on June 14-17, 2022. An annual training event, this Summit geared toward APCs has not been held since March 2019 due to the constraints of COVID-19. Now back, in person and virtually through Microsoft Teams, this three and a half day Summit focused in on Navy Government Travel Charge Card (GTCC) initiatives which included training on centrally Billed Travel Cards. In addition, this is the first training event the Navy has been able to host using Citibank’s CitiManager platform. To aid the recent transition to this new banking tool, the Summit provided training on the new application process, new reports, and new ways to validate receipt of the card, as well as granting and removing entitlements with access permissions.



Although the HL3 APC Summit was attended primarily by Navy APCs around the world, Component Program Managers (CPM) from the Marine Corps attended alongside APCs for the benefit of this consolidated training event. Additionally, Budget submitting office (BSO) level APCs were invited from each major command. Essential to all attendees was the Summit’s focus on audit readiness. At the 2022 HL3 APC Summit, attendees were empowered to explore the workings of the audit readiness tool, IntelliLink. Created by Visa, IntelliLink helps to identify instances of misuse and abuse of the travel cards.



Also central to this training event was the opportunity to better familiarize APCs with the newest Permanent Change of Station (PCS) initiative. Beginning this year, mandatory use of the travel card for military PCS moves has started rolling out. The GTCC will be mandatory for all Sailor’s PCSing by 1 January 1, 2023. Through the 2022 HL3 APC Summit, the DON CCPMD ensured that Navy APCs remain current on public laws, policies, regulations, and program parameters concerning the GTCC.

“The better we communicate and train the APCs, the more likely the accurate communication and training will get to the Cardholder,” stated NAVSUP Navy Government Travel Charge Card Component Program Manager Timmy Williams. “Through this train-the-trainer philosophy we can better oversee the almost a half million cardholders in the program as well as the almost 1 billion dollars in spend.”



Per this training philosophy, the 2022 HL3 Agency Program Coordinator Summit enabled Subject Matter Experts to lead presentations on Visa's IntelliLink, Defense Travel System Program Management Office's Centrally Billed Account Module, and CCPMD policies. Additionally, they provide education on the topic of Citibank’s CitiManager platform. CitiBank serves as the the vendor for the GTCC program; and therefore the issuer of the charge card and owner of the banking tools used.



Overall, the 2022 HL3 APC Summit put a spotlight on policy compliance, system training, and where to find the resources.



“We are the only Service in DOD to provide this level of training,” Williams related. “It has proved beneficial; leading to less misuse, more rebates back to the Navy, lower delinquency, high split disbursement rates, and overall benefit to the Navy.”



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.