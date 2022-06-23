The 31st Fighter Wing hosted its first base tour since the COVID-19 pandemic on June 23, 2022, at Aviano Air Base, Italy.



The tour took place with two small groups that consisted of Italian air force veterans and their families.



Base tours are offered to educate groups about the U.S. Air Force and Aviano AB missions. Throughout the tour, attendees learned the ins and outs of Aviano’s mission and had the opportunity to watch it take place firsthand.



Additionally, they got to see a static display of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and select armaments, as well as meet 31st FW Airmen.



“This visit program is one of the most sought after programs from the local community,” said Angela Zammattio, 31st FW public affairs specialist. “We receive many requests for it every year. We look forward to resuming the program in full and accommodating as many requests as possible. This is a great program to foster relationships and to show our Italian friends and partners what we do.”



Currently, Aviano is only hosting base tours for groups of ITAF veterans.



For information regarding base tours and how to sign up, please follow this link: https://www.aviano.af.mil/About-Us/Visiting-Aviano-Air-Base/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2022 Date Posted: 06.23.2022 10:54 Story ID: 423601 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano hosts first base tour since COVID, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.