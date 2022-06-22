Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Columbia Recruiting Bn with Ridgeview HS March2Success Fitness

    Columbia Recruiting Battalion (March2Sucess) with Ridgeview High School

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Story by 1st Sgt. Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse 

    Columbia Recruiting Battalion

    Columbia Company Recruiters assisting High School students in making very important decisions about their next career move. Joining the Army and showing fitness as a way of comradery and entry into the US Army is key. Columbia Bn Public Affairs Specialist (Retired First Sergeant Cheryl L. Woodhouse) spoke candidly with the female students, keying in on those who are participants of cheerleader, dance squad, volleyball, softball and track (all the sports she participated and propelled forward, which helped her make the most important decision of her life, and her she still stands with the army - but on the other side encouraging them and easing any fears of execution,] as a new recruit.

    This work, Columbia Recruiting Bn with Ridgeview HS March2Success Fitness, by Cheryl Lynn Woodhouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Columbia Recruiting Battalion (March2Sucess) with Ridgeview High School

