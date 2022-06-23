Embracing total force readiness at Michigan Army National Guard’s Regional Training Institute

Photo By Master Sgt. David Eichaker | Soldiers with the Army active, Reserve, and National Guard components attend a vehicle...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. David Eichaker | Soldiers with the Army active, Reserve, and National Guard components attend a vehicle recovery course at the Regional Training Site-Maintenance (RTS-M), 177th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, May 19, 2022. With 13 training centers available throughout the Army, Michigan’s RTS-M runs approximately 24 classes and averages 396 students per year. The RTS-M has added unique training to the wheeled vehicle recovery course which includes land navigation to locate disabled vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker) see less | View Image Page

AUGUSTA, Mich.—Located at the Fort Custer Training Center, Michigan National Guard’s 177th Regiment, Regional Training Institute (RTI) offers a variety of Army certification courses available for active duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers, embracing the total force concept.



“On average, we provide robust training for about 600 Soldiers from all 3 components each year,” said Sgt. Maj. William Gribble, operations sergeants major with 177th RTI. “Each year, we facilitate 11 Army qualification courses for approximately 100 active duty, 300 National Guard, and 200 Reserve Soldiers and run approximately 45-50 classes.”



Through the numerous courses available, the 177th RTI focusses on Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) training, individual Soldier development courses, and professional development courses.



“One of the courses we offer is the Officer Candidate School (OCS),” said Gribble. “We train future Army leaders as candidates attend OCS phases 0 and 2 and we train Army officers in careers that encourage the development of leadership and problem-solving skills, who will ultimately make decisions that impact our nation’s interest.”



The 177th RTI provides specialized skills training for Soldiers who meet the right criteria. They may attend specialized schools such as the Basic Military Police (MP) phase 1-2 courses.



“We produce highly proficient MPs and staff who are trained and prepared to support Unified Land Operations and global partnerships, while being strong stewards of Army resources,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Ramsey, military police course manager with the 177th RTI. “We have the most experienced and talented instructors who develop professionals of character with an understanding to be the best MP Soldiers in the Army."



“Students receive instructions in police operations, detention operations, security and mobility support, military police integrated function, and police intelligence operations in accordance with Army Enterprise Accreditation Standards,” he added.



Another course offered through the RTI is located at the Michigan National Guard’s Regional Training Site-Maintenance, located on Fort Custer Training Center. Michigan’s RTS-M runs approximately 24 classes and averages 396 students per year, and recently completed a wheeled vehicle recovery course, which trained Soldiers from active duty, reserve, and National Guard formations.



“It’s been a great learning experience, and this course will allow me to get licensed to operate recovery equipment,” said Spc. Gavin Wilkinson, stationed in Germany at U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. “This course helps with career progression and helps build teamwork etiquette and I would recommend this course to any vehicle mechanic.”



As part of the total Army School System, the courses taught at each RTI are based on total Army training requirements, which fall under the Army Training and Doctrine Command.



“In order to assist in meeting the Army’s training objectives, we offer Combat Lifesaver Course, Officer Candidate School phase 0 and Phase 2, Training, Advising, and Counseling Qualification Course, Maneuver Tactics Foundation, Unit Supply Specialist phases 1 and 2, and the Common Faculty Development- Instructor Course,” said Gribble. “When it comes to wheeled vehicles, we offer Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic phases 1 and 2, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Advanced Leaders Course phases 1 and 2, and Rough Terrain Container Handler Maintainer course.”



“The 177th Regional Training Institute at Fort Custer Training Center is a premiere training site for any Soldier from any component wanting reclassify to a new MOS,” he said.