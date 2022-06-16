Tour offers locals a glimpse behind the gates

Courtesy Photo | Jeff Fornshell, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, discusses...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jeff Fornshell, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, discusses the importance behind Warriors Walk with tour participants, June 16, 2022 on Fort Stewart,GA. (U.S. Army Photo by Emily Gregory) see less | View Image Page

The installation held its first quarterly Come Meet Your Army Tour to provide community members, newcomers and Soldiers with an inside look of the 3rd Infantry Division and garrison, June 16.



The tour kicked off at the 3rd Infantry Division Museum. Members of the tour were able to learn about the 3rd ID’s history while walking through various exhibits.



“I’ve been in Hinesville since I was 5 years old, so I was familiar with some of what is on Fort Stewart but I’d never been to the museum, Warriors Walk or Holbrook Pond, so that was nice,” said Jasmine Williams, new Child and Youth Services employee. “I didn’t know a lot about the history of the 3rd ID, so it was really neat to learn.”



Following the museum, the group took a narrated bus tour of the installation passing by dining facilities, Holbrook Pond and training areas.



“What an awesome tour we had here at Fort Stewart,” said Kevin Bolum, Richmond Hill resident. “Seeing the breadth and depth of the installation was really enlightening. My family is new to the area and we were curious to see what was behind the gates. Thank you U.S. Army for providing us this opportunity.”



The tour concluded at the post Exchange, where they were given the opportunity to shop without having a military ID. The tour concluded with an emphasis on the importance of learning about the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart.



“The tour is an opportunity for members of the general public to come to Fort Stewart and learn about the history of the 3rd Infantry Division and installation services,” said Dina McKain, Fort Stewart Community Relations Chief and tour organizer. “It’s a little window into what goes on behind the gates here.”



The next ‘Come Meet Your Army’ tours are scheduled for Sept. 15 and Dec. 1. To register, email Dina.m.McKain.civ@army.mil.



(Story by Emily Gregory, Fort Stewart Public Affairs)