NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Holds Change of Command

Manama, Bahrain – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain held a change of command ceremony during which Captain Alex D. Wallace, III relieved Captain Timothy R. Griffin as commanding officer on June 23, 2022, at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.



Griffin, a native of Essex, Missouri and earned a bachelor of science at Southeast Missouri State University, a master of business administration at the Naval Postgraduate School, executive education at Duke University and Georgetown University, and joint military professional education at the naval command and staff college. He assumed command of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain on Aug. 20, 2020 and during his time as commanding officer NAVSUP FLC Bahrain executed 4,328 installation and ship support contracts valued at $287.5 million; provided logistics support to 78 deployed ships during 534 port visits to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Djibouti, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Sultanate of Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates; delivered 55,000 pallets of cargo and provisions; processed and delivered 16.7 million pounds of mail; and executed 5,955 household goods shipments. Additionally, his team executed the first contracts within six hours of notification that facilitated the safe transit of more than 7,000 U.S. citizens and evacuees traveling from Afghanistan through the Kingdom of Bahrain during Operation Allies Refuge. Captain Griffin was awarded the Legion of Merit during the ceremony.



Captain Griffin stated, "Leading this command has been the biggest honor of my career and I will cherish the time I had with this outstanding team more than I can put into words. I'm extremely proud of the climate we built and the support we provided our mission partners across the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command area of responsibility. It has been inspiring to see the great work this team does every day to support the fleet and keep them in the fight."



Griffin’s next assignment is the director of subsistence supply chain for Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Rear Adm. Peter G. Stamatopoulos, commander, NAVSUP, and 49th Chief of Supply Corps, presided over the ceremony virtually. Stamatopoulos provided a video message and commended Griffin for serving as NAVSUP’s operational face to the fleet and for orchestrating, integrating and synchronizing the unity of effort of multiple logistics providers across a very broad and diverse mission partner base. “You and your team kept the navy ready for sea while keeping your most important asset, your people, safe and prepared,” said Stamatopoulos. “You provided exceptional support to mission partners across U.S. Fifth Fleet. Your team was on the front lines of logistics support to four carrier strike groups, four amphibious ready groups and 147 tenant commands in direct support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel.”



Captain Wallace is the sixth commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain since its establishment in 2013 as the eighth Fleet Logistics Center. Before assuming his new position, Captain Wallace served as the Director of Contracts for Strategic Systems Programs in Washington, DC since July 14, 2020. After enlisting in 1993, he graduated from Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training in 1996, and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Program at Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama earning a Bachelor of Science in Management. He later earned a Master’s of Business Administration focused in Acquisition and Contract Management from the Naval Postgraduate School and joint professional military education at the Joint Forces Staff College.



“I am humbled to take on the mantle of leadership and look forward to building upon the great accomplishments of Captain Griffin and the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain team,” said Captain Wallace.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



