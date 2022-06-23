Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Base Honor Guard carries on military tradition for Red Tails

    Base Honor Guard shares in the legacy of the 332d Red Tails

    Photo By Christopher Parr | Staff Sgt. Taylor Solano, 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Terminal...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.23.2022

    Story by Christopher Parr 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The Base Honor Guard for the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing is a volunteer force instilling customs and courtesies for the Red Tail community during ceremonial events.

    Team members of the Base Honor Guard perform their ceremonial duties in addition to their primary Air Force careers.

    These teams generally consist of four individuals. The two rifle guards at the ends of the formation serve as protectors of the colors, which are carried by the two individuals in the middle. The individual on the right carries the Nation's flag and the other carries the Air Force flag. This tradition dates back to the origins of warfare.

    “It is crucial to instill the same customs and courtesies in a deployed location and hold fast to as many military traditions as we can,” said Technical Sgt. Jason Dixon, 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial port superintendent, and Base Honor Guard lead trainer.

    There is no shortfall for volunteers commented Technical Sgt. Cassidy Damm, 332d Expeditionary Force Support Squadron readiness and plans and Honor Guard director.

    “Our team is a mix of experienced and first-time Honor Guard members who have never picked up a rifle or flag,” added Damm. “Being on the team provides our members with a community within the larger Red Tail community, and opportunities to support the Red Tail legacy.”

    “I am so thankful that our leadership allows the rich tradition of the Honor Guard to have a presence here,” said Dixon. “It has truly been an honor to serve on this team and with these amazing Airmen.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 06:43
    Story ID: 423571
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base Honor Guard carries on military tradition for Red Tails, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Base Honor Guard shares in the legacy of the 332d Red Tails
    Base Honor Guard shares in the legacy of the 332d Red Tails
    Base Honor Guard shares in the legacy of the 332d Red Tails
    Base Honor Guard shares in the legacy of the 332d Red Tails
    Base Honor Guard shares in the legacy of the 332d Red Tails
    Base Honor Guard shares in the legacy of the 332d Red Tails
    Base Honor Guard shares in the legacy of the 332d Red Tails

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    Legacy
    Red Tails

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT