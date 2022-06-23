Base Honor Guard carries on military tradition for Red Tails

Photo By Christopher Parr | Staff Sgt. Taylor Solano, 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Terminal...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Parr | Staff Sgt. Taylor Solano, 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Air Terminal Operations Center information controller and Base Honor Guard non-commissioned officer-in-charge, second from left, gives commands to the ceremonial detail during the master sergeant release ceremony at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, June 1, 2022. The Honor Guard provides military ceremonial support and dignified transfer support when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr) see less | View Image Page

The Base Honor Guard for the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing is a volunteer force instilling customs and courtesies for the Red Tail community during ceremonial events.



Team members of the Base Honor Guard perform their ceremonial duties in addition to their primary Air Force careers.



These teams generally consist of four individuals. The two rifle guards at the ends of the formation serve as protectors of the colors, which are carried by the two individuals in the middle. The individual on the right carries the Nation's flag and the other carries the Air Force flag. This tradition dates back to the origins of warfare.



“It is crucial to instill the same customs and courtesies in a deployed location and hold fast to as many military traditions as we can,” said Technical Sgt. Jason Dixon, 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial port superintendent, and Base Honor Guard lead trainer.



There is no shortfall for volunteers commented Technical Sgt. Cassidy Damm, 332d Expeditionary Force Support Squadron readiness and plans and Honor Guard director.



“Our team is a mix of experienced and first-time Honor Guard members who have never picked up a rifle or flag,” added Damm. “Being on the team provides our members with a community within the larger Red Tail community, and opportunities to support the Red Tail legacy.”



“I am so thankful that our leadership allows the rich tradition of the Honor Guard to have a presence here,” said Dixon. “It has truly been an honor to serve on this team and with these amazing Airmen.”