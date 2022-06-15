Flight surgeon delivers urgent care to Kauai motorist

LIHUE, Hawaii – A flight surgeon from 149th Medical Group provided urgent care to a car crash victim while on active-duty orders for Tropic Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 on the island of Kauai.



Lt. Col. (Dr.) Charles Biediger (M.D.), the lead medical officer-in-charge for Tropic Care IRT 2022 and a flight surgeon for the 149th Fighter Wing at JBSA-Lackland, provided emergency medical care at the scene of a three-car accident near the town of Lihue on Tuesday, June 14.



Dr. Biediger was on his way to Kauai Community College to direct medical operations at the four IRT Tropic Care 2022 treatment sites when he came upon the accident. Biediger immediately identified a woman in need of trauma care that was lying halfway out of her car on the road. Her airbags had deployed, and she was exhibiting signs of shock.



“As we drove up on the accident scene, my trauma response training kicked in,” Dr. Biediger recounted. “I was able to quickly assess the accident victim’s overall status and comfort her until emergency services arrived.”



The doctor assessed the woman for life, threatening injuries and any potential signs of a fracture. He stabilized the victim’s head to protect her neck from further injury until the local emergency medical technicians (EMTs) arrived and applied a cervical collar. Dr. Biediger and other joint-forces medical providers came to Kauai to train on deployed operations while providing medical treatment to the community.



“Dr. Biediger exemplified the Air Force core value of service before self and the unique talents Guardsmen provide to the joint service as a civilian physician and military flight surgeon,” said Col Scott Olech, 149th Medical Group Commander. “He demonstrated his service before self by stepping up and providing care and comfort to a motor vehicle accident victim just minutes after the accident occurred.”



IRT Tropic Care 2022 provides service members an invaluable opportunity to train on deployed operations in a joint-service environment.



“I am thankful I was able to help this local Kauai citizen in her time of need,” said Dr. Biediger.

