Linebacker of the Week: Master Sgt. Christopher Olson

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Olson, the flight chief of financial operations with the 36th Comptroller Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Birch, 36th Wing commander, and U.S. Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen's Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Olson, the flight chief of financial operations with the 36th Comptroller Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



As part of his daily duty, Olson and his team of 10 manage financial pay actions for military and civilian personnel across Andersen AFB, including personnel in Diego Garcia and Singapore. This includes permanent change of station and contingency travel allowances as well as the wing’s government travel card program.



“Leading Airmen has pushed me to better myself,” said Olson. “as an Airman, a father and a husband, I strive to be a good example for my fellow wingman and my family.”



Olson coordinates wing-wide briefings during the First Term Airman's Course, Right-Start and other programs to educate Team Andersen on military pay and entitlements. Additionally, he monitors, updates and briefs the squadron commander on the financial health of the wing through military pay debts, account balancing, travel voucher timeliness and analysis station gains.



Since his arrival to Andersen AFB, Olson and his team have cut in-processing time in half and has eliminated 4-years’ worth of voucher accounting errors. His team has also automated the pay debt process to ensure Airmen are receiving the information they need to manage their pay challenges.



“Olson’s knowledge and experience help him set expectations for his team,” U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez Gaona, 36th Comptroller Squadron and 36th Wing Staff Agencies superintendent. “He pushes people around him to be the best version of themselves.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



