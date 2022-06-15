Linebacker of the Week: Tech Sgt. Thomas Harvey

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Thomas Harvey, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the services team with the 36th Contracting Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 15, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Harvey monitors and manages over $22 million in service contracts for the 36 WG and tenant units in his day-to-day duties. Among his portfolio are personal service contracts for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, social workers, and many more. He monitors, updates and briefs the squadron and group commander on the readiness of the unit using things like the Air Force Input Tool and Defense Readiness Reporting System.



When he first arrived to the squadron, he noticed that the contract tracking database had some

serious limiting factors. He took it upon himself to develop a new system. This new system has recently been implemented and gives a more simplified way to update statuses while also providing a much more comprehensive view of the unit’s workload.



“Even though I’ve been in contracting my whole life, I’ve gotten to experience very different missions,” Harvey said. “Especially on deployed assignments. You get to see how integral contracting is to completing almost every mission on base.”



Additionally, Harvey takes on the role of instructor within his unit. He develops and leads individualized trainings to civilian and military members. Along with a number of other squadron trainings, Harvey leads a monthly Contingency Contracting Officer training.



Another role Harvey fills is the Unit Deployment Manager. He manages deployments and taskings within his unit as they arise.



“Harvey does a lot for the squadron,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Morgan, the section chief of B flight with 36 CONS. “he is someone you can give a task to and not think about it again because you know it will get done.“



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Harvey!

