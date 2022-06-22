Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Industry Day at Travis’ Phoenix Spark

    Industry Day at Travis' Phoenix Spark

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The Phoenix Spark lab hosted an industry day at the Gonge Innovation Lab for external companies to pitch ideas to the base populations through presentations June 17, 2022.

    The event was designed to bring the latest innovations in the private sector and bring them to Team Travis to develop new ways to win the next fight.

    According to U.S. Air Force Capt. Wes Williams, Phoenix Spark deputy director, it is important to develop new ways to solve problems and discover greater capabilities for Airmen.

    “If we are going to beat our peer threats, we need both private companies and creative Airmen to work together and accomplish that goal,” said Williams.

    The spark cell heard from eight different businesses about their products for the 60th Air Mobility Wing and group-level potential customers.

    In closing remarks, Maj. Byron Doan, Phoenix Spark director, repeated the importance of the event in relation to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown action orders “accelerate change or lose.”

    If you are wanting to learn more about Phoenix Spark or how to get involved visit https://travisspark.com/

