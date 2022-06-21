75th ABW welcomes new commander

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Col. Jeffrey G. Holland, incoming 75th Air Base Wing commander, renders his first...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Col. Jeffrey G. Holland, incoming 75th Air Base Wing commander, renders his first salute to the wing during a change of command ceremony June 22, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 75th ABW provides installation support for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, two fighter wings, and 50 other associate units, totaling 27,000 members consisting of active duty, civilian and contractor personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Col. Jeffrey Holland was introduced as Hill Air Force Base’s new 75th Air Base Wing commander following a change of command ceremony June 23.



In his welcome speech, Holland said he is excited for the opportunity to lead the wing.



“I am so excited to be here and humbled at the opportunity of commanding the air base wing,” he said. “Hill is a special installation with a growing population and unrivaled community support.”



Holland said that although there are many challenges, he is confident in Team Hill’s abilities to tackle them.



“We will accelerate change,” he said. “I am excited to work alongside you as we create the future our nation needs. We will thrive as we work together and do hard things and we will fulfill our personal and professional potential along the way.”



As commander of the wing, Holland will oversee installation support for the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, two fighter wings, and 50 other associate units, which total 27,000 members consisting of active duty, civilian and contractor personnel.



Prior to his coming to Hill, Holland was the 509th Maintenance Group Commander at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.



The installation bid farewell to former ABW commander Col. Jenise Carroll, who is going to the Pentagon where she will be the senior military advisor to the director of diversity management and equal opportunity.