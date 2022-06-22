Marine Wing Support Squadrons realign under MACG-28 in support of Force Design

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. - Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 28 assumed command of all three Marine Wing Support Squadrons (MWSS) assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) to modernize and enhance capabilities in support of the commandant of the Marine Corps’ Force Design, June 1, 2022.
The realignment unites aviation command and control and ground support (AC2GS) functions under a single group headquarters within 2nd MAW.
The innovative realignment is an independent 2nd MAW action, occurring in parallel with similar efforts within 2nd MAW, and aligned with Force Design 2030 aviation-ground support initiatives. MACG-28 is the first operational command to merge AC2GS mission units under a single commander.
“We have significantly diversified the composition of the group in terms of the [military occupational specialties] that are now resident here, and the missions that we are going to be expected to execute,” said Col. Michael McCarthy, MACG-28 commanding officer. “Frankly, this is the biggest change this group has seen in its command relationships and command organization in its 79-year history, so this is a really big deal for us.”
The consolidation will increase AC2GS capabilities across 2nd MAW and II Marine Expeditionary Force, enhance unity of command, and sustain relationships between Marine Aircraft Groups and the geographically co-located MWSS units. The MWSSs and geographically co-located Marine air command and control system units will also implement mutual-support relationships that will allow both unit types to capitalize on the unique command-and-control and enabler capabilities of the other.
The realignment will also enhance operational design in the Indo-Pacific region, will inform institutional change, and will advance Force Design 2030.
“It’s an exciting time for all the aviation expeditionary enablers internal to MACG-28, and we’re excited to get after this on behalf of the [commanding general] and continue to provide world-class air command-and-control support and world-class aviation-ground support to ‘America’s Airwing,’” said McCarthy.
MACG-28 now consists of three MWSS, three aviation command-and-control squadrons, a low-altitude air-defense battalion, and a communication squadron.
