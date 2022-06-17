NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $11 Million for Custodial Services

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded Opportunities and Resources, Inc., Wahiawa, Hawaii, an $11,982,549 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previous contract, June 17.



This modification provides custodial services at various locations in the NAVFAC Hawaii area of operations on Oahu,

Hawaii. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $21,313,061.



The work to be performed provides for custodial services to ensure facilities are clean and sightly. The work includes, but is not limited to, emptying waste containers, low area cleaning, high area cleaning, interior and exterior window cleaning, window blinds cleaning, entrance cleaning, drinking fountains cleaning, floor care, restroom cleaning services,

building perimeter services for approximately 585 buildings.



The custodial services for this contract will be began July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2023.



