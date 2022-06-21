Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $9 Million to Local Business

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Story by Theanne Tangen 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded Belt Collins Hawaii, LLC, a $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract, June 21.

    This modification provides for increasing the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineer contract for various civil engineering and related projects at various locations within the NAVFAC Hawaii area of operations. This award brings the total cumulative contract value to $24,000,000.

    The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to design and engineering services for projects that are multidisciplined, but primarily civil in nature for new construction or repair/alteration of roadway/parking pavement, airfields, water treatment and distribution systems, sewage collection and treatment systems, and drainage systems including erosion control and slope stabilization in Hawaii and similar tropical environments.

    On special occasions, work may also be required in areas outside of Hawaii and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

    For more information about NAVFAC Hawaii and/or Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command visit:
    www.navfac.navy.mil .

