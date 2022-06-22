ERCIP aims to improve energy resilience, security and conservation for military projects

The Energy Resilience Conservation Investment Program is a critical part of the Department of Defense Military Construction program that aims to improve energy resilience, energy security and energy conservation of its existing missions.



On April 22, 2022, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District was assigned the mission of providing program management and construction contract management and administration of ERCIP projects. USACE solicited across the Enterprise for a centralized approach to support the ERCIP Program. The Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, Louisville District and Huntsville Engineering Center were selected to deliver the ERCIP program for their strong collaborative approach.



The geographic districts have the responsibility for participating in planning and design, performing design reviews along with Louisville District and the Huntsville Engineering Center, and supporting Louisville District by providing on-site construction management oversight in accordance with the construction management plan.



“This is an exciting, challenging program with a strong, highly motivated team comprised of LRD, LRL, and HNC subject matter experts,” said Rachael Haunz, Chief, Military/IIS Project Management Branch. “The team has put in many hours of high energy effort in developing this collaborative approach and has done an outstanding job."



In order to qualify for ERCIP funding, projects must enhance energy resilience and security, reduce energy or water consumption or construct renewable energy systems. Examples of energy resilience include microgrids, battery energy storage systems, clean energy generation systems and hardening of electrical infrastructure against attack or natural disasters.



“We see this new partnership with the Huntsville Center on the Army ERCIP as an opportunity to expand the success of Louisville District’s nationwide reserve programs,” said Ian Mitchell, Chief, Reserve Branch. “We are excited to continue working with our geographic district partners on the delivery of this program.”



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District manages military construction for more than 306,000 square miles that encompasses Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio as well as construction for all reserve projects.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2022 Date Posted: 06.22.2022 15:34 Story ID: 423535 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ERCIP aims to improve energy resilience, security and conservation for military projects, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.