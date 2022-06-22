130th Airlift Wing exercises combat power in newest C-130J aircraft

Sixty-three Airmen and two C-130J-30s Super Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing participated in exercise Agile Rage 2022, June 6-19th at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, the first Air National Guard Readiness Exercise Program focused on decentralized command and control and distributed military operations.



The exercise participation marked a significant step in the unit’s conversion to the C-130J-30 aircraft as it was the first opportunity to simulate a combat deployment for newly trained aircrew, maintainers, and support Airmen in air delivery operations.



“Agile Rage 2022 was a milestone in our conversion to the new C-130J-30 Super Hercules,” stated Col. Bryan Preece, commander of the 130th Airlift Wing. “Providing aircrew members experience in operations in a simulated high-threat environment while also affording our aircraft maintainers and air transportation personnel the opportunity to support this mission was invaluable. All members of the 130th Airlift Wing accomplished real-world training that will bolster their ability to fight and win in a contested environment. I could not be prouder of what they have achieved in this short timeframe of conversion.”



Agile Rage 22 is a National Guard Bureau-led exercise that provides realistic training opportunities that mimic current and future combat environments and enhances combat readiness dictated by the National Defense Strategy.



Exercise participants conducted numerous mission-essential tasks during Agile Rage 22 including joint intelligence operations, airspace control, search and rescue coordination, intra-theater airlift, joint fires, close air support, interdiction of enemy capabilities, and Agile Combat Employment (ACE).



In total, the 130th Airlift Wing conducted missions that included formation flying, integrated missions with A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, austere location takeoff and landing, equipment drops, cargo and personnel movement, and engine running on and off loading.



In addition, Airmen experienced collaborative and integrated training with personnel and aircraft from 12 other states as well as Air Force Special Warfare and special tactics.



In 2020, the 130th Airlift Wing was selected by the United States Air Force to receive eight C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft and transition aircrew, maintenance, and support personnel from the 1990s era H3-model to the new J-model. The wing has received all eight aircraft as of 2022 and will complete the conversion process in 2023.

