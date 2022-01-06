NRSE Installations Receive State Partnership Dollars

The localities around five Navy Region Southeast Installations received more than $2 million from the State of Florida to help protect base missions June 1.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the funds as part of the Defense Infrastructure Grand (DIG), Defense Reinvestment Grant (DRG) and the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant (FDSTFG) programs.



“I am proud to continue making investments in Florida’s military communities and upholding my administration’s commitment to keeping Florida the most military-friendly state in the nation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis in his press release. “In Florida, we value those who protect and serve our nation and the sacrifices that their families make. That is why we work to provide tangible support that enhances the lives and communities of service members for generations to come.”



Naval Air Station Jacksonville, NAS Whiting Field, Naval Support Activity Panama City, Naval Support Activity Orlando, and NAS Pensacola will benefit from the various programs.



The City of Jacksonville and the Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners received $500,000 and $483,000 respectively under the Defense Infrastructure Grant program. The DIG program supports infrastructure projects deemed to have an impact on the military value of installations within the state. Oftentimes used to help buffer installations from incompatible development around and under flight zones, both NAS Jacksonville and NAS Whiting Field will have the opportunity to work with their local leaders to purchase restrictive-use easements on property around the installations that will help to protect their aviation operational capabilities.



The Defense Reinvestment Grant program provides support to community-based activities that protect existing military installations. The Bay Defense Alliance received $125,000 that will be used to continue rebuilding efforts around NSA Panama City and Tyndall Air Force Base following Hurricane Michael. The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce received $125,000 to partner with the West Florida Defense Alliance to help with local contracting issues and to increase the number of defense related jobs around the area. The Santa Rosa Board of County Commissioners gained $120,000 which will be used to assess 5G services and to implement a resiliency scorecard to enhance and protect military missions. The Orlando Economic Partnership was issued $107,800 to support growth of the modeling and simulations industries around NSA Orlando.



DRG programs in other areas will be used to support Veteran education and hiring programs.



Under the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant program, the City of Jacksonville received $500,000 to restrict incompatible land use in the Military Influence Zone and the Emerald Coast Regional Council was provided more than $160,000 to use for partnership agreements for military installations in the area which will assist with the installations to engage more effectively with local and state governments.

Grants provided for installation buffering initiatives are often paired with other funding, such as Readiness Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) dollars to extend its impact. So far these programs have resulted in approximately 18,000 acres being protected from development that could impede military missions.



With the inception of Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) in 1996, Florida became the first state in the nation to place principal responsibility for economic development on a public-private partnership. Since that moment in time, two EFI components, The Florida Defense Alliance, and the Florida Defense Support Task Force have provided the state’s military personnel, families, defense industry, and DoD installations with military friendly legislation, infrastructure grants, reinvestment grants, and the most innovative and comprehensive national security support in the nation.



“Florida is, and has been for my entire career, just a tremendous partner. Today her great people continue to pour massive effort into protecting the mission capability of our Navy Installations in the state. There’s a reason why Florida is known as the nation’s most military friendly place” said Dave Dahl, the Navy Region Southeast Mission Sustainment Officer.



Commander, Navy Region Southeast manages and oversees shore installations support and execution for 18 installations within the United States from South Carolina to Texas and from Tennessee to Florida and includes Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

