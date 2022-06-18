Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community honors five during Fireflies game

    Community honors five during Fireflies game

    Photo By Thomas Byrd | Col. Kent G. Solheim, 165th Infantry Regiment commander, speaks to more than 500...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    More than 500 Columbia area residents honored five Fort Jackson Soldiers who re-enlisted during pre-game activities as the Columbia Fireflies took on the Carolina Mudcats June 18.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.22.2022 12:35
    Story ID: 423512
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community honors five during Fireflies game, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Community honors five during Fireflies game
    Community honors five during Fireflies game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    re-enlistment
    Carolina Mudcats
    165th Infantry Regiment
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson
    U.S. Army Training Center-Fort Jackson
    Columbia Fireflies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT