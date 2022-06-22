409th Air Expeditionary Group civil affairs team fosters enduring partnership with Agadez, Niger

Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | U.S. Soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to the 409th Air...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs | U.S. Soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group, say farewell to Abdourahamane Touraoua, the mayor of Agadez, during a meeting introducing a new civil affairs team from the 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, Agadez, Niger, June 16, 2022. Meetings like these serve as a platform to discuss current and ongoing issues in and around Agadez city while fostering an enduring partnership between the U.S. and the citizens of Niger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs) see less | View Image Page

AGADEZ, Niger– U.S. Soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group, met with Abdourahamane Touraoua, the mayor of Agadez, during a farewell visit after completing their tour of duty in West Africa.



The Soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion introduced a new team from the 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion and discussed current issues affecting Agadez while offering potential solutions.



“We have worked so well together for so long that this team really became like family to us,” said Touraoua. “I am sad to see you leave, but we appreciate everything you have done for our city.”



In a show of appreciation, the mayor presented a certificate of recognition to the 404th civil affairs team.



“You are always willing to listen and work to find solutions for our people and we are very grateful for that,” said Touraoua.



Soldiers from the 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, an Army Reserve unit based out of Naval Station Newport, will continue civil affairs operations as a part of the 409th Air Expeditionary Group and U.S. Africom mission to continually assist Niger’s efforts toward greater stability, enhanced security, and economic development.