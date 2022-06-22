AGADEZ, Niger– U.S. Soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, assigned to the 409th Air Expeditionary Group, met with Abdourahamane Touraoua, the mayor of Agadez, during a farewell visit after completing their tour of duty in West Africa.
The Soldiers from the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion introduced a new team from the 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion and discussed current issues affecting Agadez while offering potential solutions.
“We have worked so well together for so long that this team really became like family to us,” said Touraoua. “I am sad to see you leave, but we appreciate everything you have done for our city.”
In a show of appreciation, the mayor presented a certificate of recognition to the 404th civil affairs team.
“You are always willing to listen and work to find solutions for our people and we are very grateful for that,” said Touraoua.
Soldiers from the 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, an Army Reserve unit based out of Naval Station Newport, will continue civil affairs operations as a part of the 409th Air Expeditionary Group and U.S. Africom mission to continually assist Niger’s efforts toward greater stability, enhanced security, and economic development.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2022 12:26
|Story ID:
|423511
|Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 409th Air Expeditionary Group civil affairs team fosters enduring partnership with Agadez, Niger, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT