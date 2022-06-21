Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    344th MI BN welcomes new commander

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion held its change of command at Fort Concho, San Angelo, Texas, June 21.

    The 344th MI BN welcomed their incoming commander, Lt. Col. John McAllister, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Joseph Garwacki, for his hard work and dedication.

    The mission for the 344th MI BN is to train Soldiers to be intelligence and cyber professionals.

