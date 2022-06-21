344th MI BN welcomes new commander

The 344th Military Intelligence Battalion held its change of command at Fort Concho, San Angelo, Texas, June 21.
The 344th MI BN welcomed their incoming commander, Lt. Col. John McAllister, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Joseph Garwacki, for his hard work and dedication.
The mission for the 344th MI BN is to train Soldiers to be intelligence and cyber professionals.
