344th MI BN welcomes new commander

Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion march past...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion march past Lt. Col. John McAllister, incoming 344th MI BN commander, during the Pass and Review portion of the 344th MI BN change of command ceremony at Fort Concho, San Angelo, Texas, June 21, 2022. Pass and Review is a long-standing military tradition which began as a way for newly assigned commanders to inspect his or her new troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash) see less | View Image Page