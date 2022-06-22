Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Section of Fisher Avenue to close for Fort Indiantown Gap gate construction project

    Photo By Brad Rhen | A sign on Fisher Avenue at Fort Indiantown Gap announces an upcoming road closure as...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – A section of Fisher Avenue from Biddle Drive to Service Road will close to all traffic on Monday, June 27 as part of the ongoing access-control point construction project.

    The section of roadway will remain closed until the ACP is completed, which is currently projected for March 2023.

    Motorists will be directed to detours using Asher Miner Road and Clement Avenue or Biddle Drive and Quartermaster Road.

    “We appreciate everyone’s patience as the project moves to this next phase,” said Lt. Col. Andrew O’Connor, acting garrison commander. “We urge motorists to exercise caution in the area and allow for extra time as they navigate around the closure.”

    Preliminary work started in December 2021 on the access-control point, the first of two planned at Fort Indiantown Gap. It represents Stage One of a multi-year project to secure the installation.

    Stage One, which includes a gate and visitors center, is expected to be completed in March 2023.

    Stage Two, the east gate construction, is expected to begin in March 2023 and will take about a year to complete. The east gate will be located on Fisher Avenue near Quartermaster Road.

    After both gates are completed and additional fencing has been installed, Fort Indiantown Gap will become a controlled-access installation.

    The access-control project has been planned for several years. After Sept. 11, 2001, the Department of Defense mandated tighter security at military installations, including access-control points. Since then, construction of access-control points at Fort Indiantown Gap has been delayed several times.

    The gates will not affect access to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Memorial Lake State Park, Marquette Lake, the Keystone Conference Center or Fort Indiantown Gap’s hunting and fishing areas.

    Additional information is available on the Fort Indiantown Gap website, www.ftig.ng.mil/Gate-Construction/.

    FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Capt. Travis Mueller at 717-639-5990 or via e-mail at travis.k.mueller.mil@army.mil.

