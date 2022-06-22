RIA Success Fair opens door to community members seeking employment, education

Photo By Staci-Jill Burnley | Members of the Quad Cities communities are invited to attend the 2022 Success Fair...... read more read more Photo By Staci-Jill Burnley | Members of the Quad Cities communities are invited to attend the 2022 Success Fair Employment - Education Event. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal's Directorate of Human Resources, it is the first in-person event of this type to be held on RIA since 2019. see less | View Image Page

Rock Island Arsenal, Ill. – Residents of Rock Island Arsenal and the Quad Cities are invited to attend the Quad Cities Success Fair Employment-Education Event June 28 at 11 a.m. in Heritage Hall on the island. The Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Directorate of Human Resources is hosting the event, and this is the first face-to-face forum of this type to be held since 2019. It is open to the public.



Carol Beauford, the Army TAP, Transition Service Manager with Directorate of Human Resources, U.S. Army Garrison RIA, said this is a great opportunity to come and explore the employment and educational options available across a wide spectrum of interest and skillsets. She said more than 50 employers and schools will be showcased, to include federal government entities from the Arsenal.



“This is an excellent opportunity to come out and meet representatives and gain valuable information,” she said. “Numerous employers from throughout the Midwest, as well as many academic institutions and Veterans Service Organizations, are expected to be in attendance.”



Beauford stresses attendees should come dressed to impress with resumes ready, as some employers have indicated they are prepared to hire-on-the-spot for fully qualified candidates.



“Employers may have jobs immediately available in locations nation-wide, as well as in the Quad Cities area and throughout the Midwest,” she said. “Please come ready and have resumes to hand out and be appropriately dressed to make your best first impression on your potential new employer.”



If you are seeking a path to higher learning degrees and certifications, academic institutions will have experts on hand to provide information on programs of study, as well as on the GI Bill and scholarship opportunities, for both local and online classes. If understanding the details of financial benefits are a concern, help will be on site to help attendees thoroughly navigate their options.



“VSOs will be available to assist with resources, benefit information, and resume development,” said Mary Hansarik, RIA’s education services specialist.



For those interested in attending the Success Fair, all that is needed to access the installation is a valid state ID / driver’s license. Enter through any gate, present the ID to the guard, and you will be vetted via in-lane procedures, with no requirement to obtain a visitor’s pass.



For more information on the employment and education event, contact Carol Beauford at carol.a.beauford.civ@army.mil, or (309) 782-7780.