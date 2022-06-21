NAVSUP Reservists build strategic depth during exercise Valiant Shield

Photo By Russell Stewart | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Colin Hartigan, Reserve Planner for the NAVSUP OPS Reserve Unit,...... read more read more Photo By Russell Stewart | U.S. Navy Cmdr. Colin Hartigan, Reserve Planner for the NAVSUP OPS Reserve Unit, debriefs Harold Valentine, NAVSUP deputy director Plans and Operations, on the last 24 hours of operations leading to the conclusion of Exercise Valiant Shield '22 on June 17, at NAVSUP headquarters, Mechanicsburg, Pa. Exercise Valiant Shield is a United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) sponsored event, with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces responding to a range of mission areas. see less | View Image Page

For two weeks in June, NAVSUP Reservists honed their skills and gained operational experience while participating in exercise Valiant Shield at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Headquarters (HQ) in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka, Japan.



“Our Reserve partners were able to successfully build capacity and strategic depth while exercising integration with our headquarters via the NAVSUP HQ FLC Logistics Operations Center,” explained Harold Valentine, deputy director, Plans and Operations and Enterprise Joint Lessons Learned System Manager.



Exercise Valiant Shield is a United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) sponsored event, with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces responding to a range of mission areas.



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka provided exercise and watch standing support to USINDOPACOM, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Seventh Fleet LRC, Task Forces, and NAVSUP headquarters throughout Valiant Shield. The exercise was an opportunity to perform NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s mission, functions, and tasks, exercise command and control, improve staff coordination and watch standing proficiency. During the exercise NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s mission, functions, and tasks included contracting support, global logistics services, logistics support representatives, fuel management, air cargo terminal services, hazardous materials management, ship repair facility support, household goods shipments and postal services.



As part of the exercise, multiple meetings and working groups took place that required enterprise-wide representation including a Commander Pacific Fleet Maritime Logistics Coordination Board, the Commander Seventh Fleet (C7F) Logistics Coordination Board, and NAVSUP headquarters / Site Marianas Logistics Synch. In the event of crises, a regional operations center (ROC) would be activated to provide command and control functions. As a force enabler to the bases within Naval Region Japan, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka would establish a Logistics Operations Center (LOC) in direct support of the ROC and C7F Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) to coordinate status updates on supplies and services, provide responses to information requests, and represent the command during the crisis. The exercise also practiced NAVSUP’s lines of communications around the planet and tested the LOC’s response in a communications denied environment.



Last month, Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve (CNR) and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, updated his Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions. The update detailed three lines of effort to Design, Train and Mobilize the Force with a relentless focus on warfighting readiness. Aligned with the Chief of Naval Operations’ Navigation Plan 2021, they are the Navy Reserve’s action plan to transform the force from a Global War on Terrorism, individual augment force, to the warfighting-ready Reserve the Navy, Marine Corps and joint forces require to compete and win in an era of long-term strategic competition.



“The Navy Reserve’s role as a critical enabler and a source of strategic depth is our organizational mandate,” said Mustin. “Our Navy and our joint forces are counting on each of you to contribute to assuring our allies and partners, deterring our competitors, and decisively competing and winning across the spectrum of conflict, in all domains, when called upon.”



The next comparable opportunity to maintain and display NAVSUP’s Reserve strength will be the Navy Large Scale Exercise (LSE ‘23), a triennial exercise conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and U.S. Naval Forces Europe that is designed to refine how the Navy synchronizes maritime operations across multiple Fleets, in support of the joint force.



“Our NAVSUP Reservists demonstrate strategic depth throughout the NAVSUP enterprise while providing mission support to active components in accordance with the CNR fighting instructions,” concluded Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Olson, Reserve Operations/Readiness Officer.



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP.