New Recruiting Incentives Released For Fiscal Year 24 Recruiter Volunteers

By Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich

20220614



MARADMIN 289/22 announces the Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) Recruiting Station (RS) preference incentive offered to the fiscal year 2024 recruiting duty volunteers. The incentive is designed to increase volunteerism and reduce the impact of the Headquarters Marine Corps Special Duty Assignment Screening Team (HSST) requirement.



"This year's MARADMIN offers more Recruiting Station Incentives (RSI) because more Marines are rotating off recruiting duty in FY 2024, creating more places for Marines to choose from," said Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Mahovich, the recruiter monitor for Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments. "There's just more availability across the board this year."



The RSI allows Marines to choose their preferred recruiting location if they volunteer and complete the request with the unit career planner. RS availability will be limited by school seats for the Basic Recruiters Course in FY 2024.



RSs that are filled completely during the volunteer period will be labeled "capped-out/closed" via a Total Force Retention System message according to the MARADMIN. Those stations will no longer be available and Marines will not be allowed to select them. Additional vacancies may be available through the traditional by-name request.



"A by-name request is when a Marine reaches out to the RS Sergeant Major or the Recruiter Instructor and sends them an email about becoming a team member." Mahovich said, "They usually will get back to you very quickly and have a conversation with you. It becomes a competition between the Marines to determine who will get assigned."



The recruiting monitor or MCRC coordinators will contact marines if their requested RS(s) is unavailable. These Marines will actively work with prospective volunteers to find an alternative RS the volunteer may desire.



"It's possible that Marines might not get their top three choices," Mahovich said. "But that only happens when the volunteer period is about to end, and every RS has met their maximum capacity, that's why we are trying to encourage everyone to volunteer as soon as the volunteer period begins on July 1, 2022."



The FY 2024 RSI window will be open from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Qualified Marines who volunteer during the above-listed timeline are guaranteed his/her available RS of choice and an FY 2024 school seat at BRC.



"Marines can volunteer when they have as little as six months on station, "said Master Gunnery Sgt. Michael Abragan, the Marine Corps Recruiting Commands Operations Chief, "The sooner you volunteer, the more likely it is for you to get your first RS of choice."



"Marines that volunteer wants to be there, it increases our value because they care about being where they are because they chose that location," said Abragan.



According to recent statistics, 80 percent of Marines who volunteer make it through BRC are more successful recruiters than those selected via the HSST.



It is important to note that the RSI is only available to first tour recruiters. Those wishing to return to recruiting duty will need to obtain a by-name request from the RS and contact the recruiting monitor for second tour submissions.



Additional information about volunteering for recruiting duty found at the following https:www.mcrc.marines.mil/Recruiting-Duty/Volunteer-for-Recruiting/.

