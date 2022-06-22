Serving the Behavioral Health needs of Marines and Sailors in eastern North Carolina is an honor for Lieutenant Mike Krage, Psy. D., a Clinical Psychologist serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



“Patients come to me confused, in distress and many times share concerns they are unable to talk about with their closest confidants,” said Krage. “At times, we all need someone trustworthy to help us through the road bumps of life. I am honored to be able to share in each of my patients’ journey to wellbeing.”



Krage, who grew up in Bloomingdale, Illinois, is a member of the United States Public Health Service Corps and a licensed Psychologist with nearly 12 years’ experience. After earning his Doctor of Psychology from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology in Chicago, he started his military career in the Active Duty Army. There, he served four years with two deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



After departing from the Army, he continued public service with the Veterans Administration in Chicago, Illinois for 8 years. In March 2020, Krage commissioned with the USPHS and served at the Fayetteville, North Carolina VA Hospital before his current assignment aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Krage actively works to counter the stigma keeping service members from receiving Behavioral Health treatment. Evidence-based treatments often go underutilized due to a service member’s concerns how their peers and family will perceive them. This is a public health challenge not only for our military and for veterans, but for civilians as well said Krage.



“Both Command and family support are essential factors in successful Behavioral Health outcomes. I encourage leadership to continue to talk about behavioral health, normalize seeking treatment like we do for physical issues and to share their own stories of success if they engaged in treatment,” says Krage. “Most folks that are motivated and actively engage in proper treatment will grow and become stronger.”



Patients seeking Behavioral Health care at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point may call 252-466-0500 to schedule an appointment, obtain a referral from their Primary Care Manager or walk-in for a screening from 07:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., Monday through Friday with the exception of holidays.



If you experience a Behavioral Health emergency and need immediate assistance, call 911, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit your nearest Emergency Room.

